NITI member calls for inspiring leadership in policymaking

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) NITI Aayog member V K Paul has called for inspiring leadership in policymaking, particularly in the area of health, an official statement said on Wednesday.

He also highlighted the importance of access to medicine and the right to health.

Paul was speaking at a symposium organised by the Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), set up by the commerce ministry on Health Governance in a Political Landscape: Interplay of Health Law, Society and Political Economy.

"Dr. Paul emphasised the need for inspiring leadership in policymaking, particularly health policy," the ministry said in a statement.

It said that the panellists of the conference highlighted the influence of economic interests and conflicts of interest in health policy formulation and stressed the importance of transparency in policymaking.

They also emphasised the need for innovative policy solutions, collaboration between governments, pharmaceutical companies, and foreign organisations. PTI RR MR