Niva Bupa Health Insurance Q1 profit doubles to Rs 70 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Standalone health insurer Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd on Thursday reported a 97 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 70 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025.

The health insurer had earned a net profit of Rs 36 crore during the April-June period of 2024-25.

The company's total income during the June quarter rose to Rs 1,308 crore against Rs 1,159 crore in the year-ago period, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said in a regulatory filing.

The total expenses during the period grew to Rs 1,454 crore from Rs 1,136 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Gross written premium increased to Rs 1,632 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 1,464 crore in the same period a year ago.

Assets Under Management (AUM) during the quarter rose to Rs 8,112 crore, from Rs 5,674 crore in the same period of last year.

Solvency ratio of the company improved to 2.86 times as compared to 2.39 times at the end of same period a year ago. PTI DP HVA