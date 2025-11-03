Niva Bupa Health Insurance Q2 profit more than doubles to Rs 62 cr

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Standalone health insurer Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd on Monday reported more than twofold jump in net profit to Rs 62 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025.

The health insurer had earned a net profit of Rs 24 crore during the same period of 2024-25.

The company's total income during the September quarter rose to Rs 1,538 crore against Rs 1,360 crore in the year-ago period, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said in a regulatory filing.

The total expenses during the period grew to Rs 1,600 crore from Rs 1,301 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Gross written premium increased to Rs 1,843 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 1,777 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI DP TRB