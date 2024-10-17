NKT sets up new Global Competence Centre in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) Denmark-based NKT (Nordiske Kabel og Traadfabriker), engaged in the manufacturing of voltage power cable solutions, has expanded its presence in the country with the inauguration of new Global Competence Centre in the city.

NKT in India has over 165 engineers employed at its offices in Gurugram, Chennai and Mumbai.

"I am very excited to be in Chennai to meet all our Indian NKT colleagues. We are happy to continue growing our presence in India by expanding our talent base and strengthen the contribution from the team across the value chain for key projects and tenders," NKT A/S President and CEO Claes Westerlind said here.

The new office of the Global Competence Centre in Chennai would offer technical services for NKT projects globally and prepare for potential opportunities in the near future, he said.

The inauguration of the new office was attended by NKT Chair Jens Due Olsen.

Globally NKT has an order backlog of high-voltage projects valued at Euro 11.3 billion and the company is currently investing more than Euro 1 billion in its high-voltage business based in Europe to meet the growing demand for power cables, he said.

In India, the company continues positioning in the offshore wind energy and interconnector projects.

"By building competencies and presence in the region, NKT has the potential to become a key supplier of power cable solutions for future renewable energy projects in India such as offshore wind and interconnectors," Westerlind said.

In 2023, NKT globally recorded revenues of Euro 2.6 billion in 2023. It employs about 6,000 people, the company said.PTI VIJ ROH