NLB Services forays into GCC; eyes USD 200 mn revenue in 5 years

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services on Monday announced its foray into the Global Capability Centre (GCC) segment and is eyeing USD 200 million revenue over the next five years, a senior company executive has said.

The company also announced the appointment of Abhilash Raghavan as Chief Business Officer (CBO) of its GCC vertical, who will lead global business strategy and accelerate growth across priority markets.

Raghavan will help establish and scale operations across India and other key markets across North America, Asia, the UK and Europe.

"India continues to be at the forefront of major GCC expansions globally. We have built a strong and trusted presence in the GCC ecosystem by consistently delivering transformative outcomes for global enterprises," NLB Services SVP and APAC Head Varun Sachdeva told PTI.

"Over the next five years, we are aiming to generate around USD 200 million in revenue through our GCC-as-a-Service venture," he added.

Initially, for the GCC venture, the company will focus on mid-market Fintech, BFSI, Retail, and Pharmaceutical industries, which are navigating rapid digital transformation and seeking efficient, scalable solutions. "These areas present a strong fit for our tech-enabled GCC offerings," he added.

Raghavan said, "By leveraging innovative strategies and deep domain expertise, we aim to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence for organisations worldwide." He said NLB Services GCCs will be 'up and about' by the October-December quarter in India, and will expand to other countries as well.

"Initially, it will be in India because the country has the edge, having the talent, but if a customer is looking for other markets, we're happy to help set up there (overseas) as well," Raghavan added. PTI SM DRR