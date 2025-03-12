NLC India couldn't meet lignite target for FY24 due to delays in land acquisition

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) State-owned NLC India could not meet its lignite production target for FY24 on account of delays in land acquisition, a Parliamentary panel said.

The Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel said in its report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday the three coal-producing companies, including Coal India Ltd(CIL), have been able to meet the targeted production for 2023-24.

Against the cumulative coal production target of 862 million tonne (MT), the combined efforts of the three PSUs have yielded an actual coal production of 856.47 MT, it said.

"However, NLCIL could not meet its lignite target (83.36 per cent) due to land acquisition delays," it said.

In terms of productivity, CIL is the most efficient in coal mining, which may be due to use of modern technology.

"The committee is of the view that though the efforts put in by the three coal PSUs are commendable in meeting the overarching national objective of energy security, the obstacles coming in the way of better performance of NLCIL and SCCL may be addressed at the earliest," it said.

Against the production target of 26.5 million tonne for 2023-24, NLC India produced 23.68 MT of lignite.

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) is an integrated mining cum power company with opencast lignite mines linked to thermal power stations.