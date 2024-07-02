NLC India posts 22 pc rise in lignite production to 61.7 lakh tonnes in Q1

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) State-owned firm NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Tuesday said its lignite production rose 22.12 per cent to 61.72 lakh tonnes (LT) in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

The company's lignite output was 50.54 LT in the year-ago period.

The company's coal production rose 35.27 per cent to 28.46 LT during the first quarter of 2024-25 compared to the year-ago period, NLCIL -- a navratna company under the coal ministry -- said in a statement.

The company's gross power generation increased to 7,553.62 MU in the June quarter over 6,843.09 MU in the year-ago period.

"This includes renewable power generation of 546.63 MU as against 539.28 MU of Q1 of FY24," it said.

The company's market capitalisation rose 5.28 per cent -- from Rs 228.10 per share to Rs 240.15. PTI SID TRB