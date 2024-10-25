NLC India Q2 profit drops 9.5% to Rs 982 cr

New Delhi: State-owned NLC India Ltd on Friday reported a 9.5 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 982.41 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,085.93 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

However, the revenue from operations in the July-September quarter increased to Rs 3,657.27 crore, over Rs 2,977.53 crore in the year-ago period.

NLC India is a navratna company under the Ministry of Coal. Its core business is mining and power generation.