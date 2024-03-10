NLC India, Rajasthan govt ink pact to set up 1125 MW energy projects

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) NLC India Ltd and the Rajasthan government on Sunday signed an agreement to enter into a joint venture for setting up two power projects totalling 1125 megawatts at Rs 7,000 crore investment.

While 125 megawatt (MW) will be a lignite-based power plant another project will be a 1000 MW solar power plant, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

"The MoU between NLC India Limited and RVUNL (Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd) entails a staggering investment of more than Rs 7000 crore," it said.

NLC India, under the Ministry of Coal, is into lignite mining and setting up of thermal and renewable power-based plants. PTI ABI MR