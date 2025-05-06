NLC India Renewables enters power purchase pact with RVUNL for solar power project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) State-run NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Tuesday said its renewable energy arm has entered into a power purchase agreement with RVUNL for its upcoming 810 MW solar power project in Rajasthan.

The project is being developed in Bikaner district and the proposed site has abundant solar radiation, the company said in a statement.

"NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL), a 100 per cent subsidiary and renewable energy arm of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL)... today signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for its upcoming 810 MW Solar Power Project with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd(RVUNL) at a formal ceremony held in Jaipur," it said.

The project has been awarded through a competitive tariff-based bidding process by RVUNL.

The project is expected to generate about 2 billion units of green power every year and offset approximately 1.5 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, according to the terms of PPA, playing a vital role in the country's transition to a low-carbon economy.

"This 810 MW project is not just our largest solar initiative, it is a symbol of our resolve to lead India's green energy future. We are proud to collaborate with RVUNL and the State of Rajasthan in this transformative effort," NLCIL CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said. PTI SID TRB