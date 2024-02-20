NLC India ties up with NPTI for training prog in TN district

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) State-owned NLC India Ltd on Tuesday announced a collaboration with NPTI to impart training to project-affected persons and unemployed youth in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

NLC India CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli stated that more such human resources should be developed by the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) to bridge the gap of knowledge and expertise requirements in the power sector, the PSU said in a statement.

He also suggested including a renewable energy module in the NPTI diploma course which is offered now under the PSU's CSR programme.

This collaboration aims at providing job-oriented post-diploma courses and post-graduate diploma courses in power plant engineering, each lasting one year, to a total of 50 individuals, comprising Project Affected Persons (PAPs) of NLCIL operating areas in Neyveli and deserving unemployed youth from Cuddalore district.

This training course will pave the way for the candidates to get employment opportunities in premier companies.

NLC India is a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal· The company's core business is mining and power generation. PTI SID MR