NLC India wins 810 MW grid-connected solar power project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) State-owned firm NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Monday said it has bagged an 810 MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic power project in Rajasthan.

The navratna company headquartered in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu bagged the order from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Nigam Limited (RRVUNL).

"NLCIL has...garnered the entire capacity of the 810 MW tender floated by RRVUNL...for developing the project RRVUNL's 2,000 MW Ultra Mega Solar Park at Pugal Tehsil, Bikaner district, Rajasthan," NLC India said in a statement.

The letter of intent for this project has been issued by RRVUNL.

The land for the project and the power evacuation system connected to state transmission utilities (STU) will be offered by RVUNL.

The project is the largest renewable project to be developed the firm.

With this project, the capacity of power project in Rajasthan will reach 1.36 GW, including 1.1 GW of green power.

Considering the good solar radiation in Rajasthan, the higher capacity utilisation factor (CUF) for the project is possible and it will generate green power of more than 50 billion units and offset about 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions during its life time.

The company has become the first central public sector unit to install 1 GW of RE capacity. Currently developing 2 GW RE capacity across India, including the latest Rajasthan project, the company aims to reach more than 6 GW RE capacity by 2030, CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said.

In an exchange filing, NLCIL said that it has emerged as the successful bidder for supply of power to Rajasthan at a tariff of Rs 2.64 per unit. PTI SID HVA