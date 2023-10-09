NLC India wins contract for power supply to Rajasthan at Rs 2.64 per unit

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) State-owned firm NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Monday said it has emerged as the successful bidder for supply of power to Rajasthan at a tariff of Rs 2.64 per unit.

NLCIL is a navratna company under the coal ministry.

"NLCIL has been successful bidder for the total capacity of 810 MW for tariff of Rs 2.64 per unit," NLCIL said in a filing to BSE.

A letter of intent for the same was issued by RRVUNL.

The company had participated in a tender floated by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) for procurement of power from 810 MW Grid Connected Solar photovoltaic power projects to be set up in 2,000 MW Pugal Solar Park in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

NLC India currently has an installed renewable energy (RE) capacity of 1,431.06 MW, while 2,110 MW of RE project is in the pipeline.

The company proposes to develop RE capacity of 6,031 MW as per its corporate plan 2030.

This project will offset carbon emissions to the tune of 46,628.56 tonnes considering lifetime electricity generation of approximately 48,170.00 million units.

NLC's core business is mining and power generation. PTI SID HVA