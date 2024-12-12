NLC India's first supercritical power plant starts commercial operation

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) State-owned NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Thursday said its first supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh has begun commercial operation.

The 1,980 MW Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant (GTPP) in Uttar Pradesh is developed by Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL), a joint venture between NLC India Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd.

"The first unit successfully completed its trial operation on December 7, 2024, and started commercial operations on December 12, 2024," the PSU said in a filing to BSE.

With the commercial operation of the first 660 MW unit of the power plant, the total installed power generation capacity of NLC India Ltd and its group companies has increased from 6,071 MW to 6,731 MW.

"The successful commissioning of the first supercritical power plant of NLCIL at Ghatampur marks a historic milestone in our journey towards energy sustainability....We remain steadfast in our resolve to operationalise the remaining units," NLCIL CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said. PTI SID DR