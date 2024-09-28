NLCIL produces 1,234 crore units of clean power as it treads green path

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) State-owned NLCIL has produced 1,234 crore units of green power, thereby preventing the emission of one crore tonne of carbon dioxide, a coal ministry statement said.

Primarily a lignite-based power generating company, NLCIL is targeting 10,000 MW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) ventured into renewable energy with 1,380 MW of solar power plants and 51 MW of wind power plants.

To achieve the target of 10,000 MW, NLCIL has formed new subsidiaries--NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL) to focus on asset monetisation and NLC India Green Energy Ltd (NIGEL) to spearhead clean energy initiatives.

Furthermore, NLCIL's membership in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) underscores its commitment to environmental sustainability within the coal sector.

With a current renewable energy capacity of 1.4 GW, NLCIL is set to quadruple this figure by 2030. Significant projects are underway in Neyveli (Tamil Nadu), Barsingsar (Rajasthan), Gujarat, and Assam.

Last month, NLCIL signed a 25-year power purchase pact with Telangana state discoms for 200 MW solar energy at a competitive price under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme.