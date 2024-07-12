NLDS, GIDB ink pact to digitise logistics landscape in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) NICDC Logistics Data Services and Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board have signed an MoU to digitise the logistics landscape in Gujarat by leveraging the Unified Logistics Interface Platform, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

"This collaboration is expected to bring visibility to streamline logistics operations, foster greater coordination among state departments, and enhance decision-making processes through real-time data insights," an official statement said.

Central to this partnership is the development of the Gujarat ULIP (Unified Logistics Interface Platform) Dashboard by NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDS).

Designed to operate on a hub-spoke model, the dashboard will seamlessly integrate with various state departments, ensuring a continuous flow of information, the statement said.

It will provide real-time visibility into key logistics parameters like shipment tracking, vehicle utilisation, infrastructure availability, and transit times, it added.

The comprehensive tool will empower stakeholders across the government and private sectors to efficiently monitor and manage logistics operations throughout the state.

The association underscores NLDS's commitment to leveraging technological advancements and innovation to drive progress in the logistics sector.

Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajesh Kumar Singh said this collaboration is a major milestone in the central government's commitment to digital transformation under PM Gati Shakti.

ULIP is a digital gateway that allows industry players to access logistics-related datasets from various government systems through API-based integration.

Currently, the platform integrates with 37 systems from 10 ministries via 118 APIs, covering over 1,800 data fields.

Private sector participation in ULIP has been instrumental in amplifying its impact, with over 950 companies registered on the ULIP portal.

Additionally, these companies have developed over 90 applications, leading to more than 42 crore API transactions. Beyond private players, ULIP is amplifying the effectiveness of government decision-making by delivering synthesized data to different ministries and departments like Coal, Food Corporation of India (FCI) and states.