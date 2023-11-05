NMDC arm Legacy Iron Ore inaugurates gold mine operations in Australia

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Legacy Iron Ore Limited, a subsidiary of state-owned mining firm NMDC, inaugurated Mount Celia Gold Operation in Australia.

"NMDC expands its mineral portfolio with inauguration of Mount Celia Gold Operation," Ministry of Steel said in a statement on Sunday.

It becomes first gold mine in the company's portfolio, the ministry said.

Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, today unveiled a groundbreaking ceremony for the mining operations at Mount Celia Gold Project located in Western Australia, it added.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore miner. PTI ABI HVA