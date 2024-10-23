NMDC increases iron ore prices by over 18% since August

Kolkata: NMDC has announced another price hike for its iron ore effective October 23, according to a notification.

Advertisment

The price of lump ore has increased by 18.69 per cent since August this year and by 10.43 per cent in October alone to Rs 6,350 per tonne.

While fines have seen a 17.35 per cent hike since August and a nearly 8 per cent rise in October to Rs 5,410 per tonne.

In October 1 price revision saw lump ore priced at Rs 5,750 per tonne and fines at Rs 5,010 per tonne. The latest hike reflects an additional increase of 10.4 per cent for lump ore and 7.99 per cent for fines within just three weeks of the October 1 adjustment.

Advertisment

On August 7, this year, the price for lump ore stood at Rs 5,350 per tonne and fines at Rs 4,610 per tonne.

The price increases include royalties, district mineral foundation (DMF) charges, and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) fees, but exclude cess, forest permit fees, GST, and other taxes.