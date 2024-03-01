NMDC iron ore output grows 13 pc in Apr-Feb; sales surge 21 pc

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) State-owned miner NMDC on Friday posted around 13 per cent jump in iron ore production to 40.24 million tonne during the April-February period of the 2023-24 fiscal.

Advertisment

Its cumulative production was 35.62 MT in the year-ago period, the steel PSU said in an exchange filing.

However, the company's production in February fell 12 per cent to 3.92 MT as against 4.48 MT in the same month last year.

The cumulative sales in April-February this fiscal was 40.48 MT, up 21 per cent from 33.42 MT in the last financial year.

In February, the sales increased to 3.99 MT from 3.78 MT in February 2023, a rise of about 6 per cent.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company that meets around 20 per cent of the country's demand of key raw material for steel making. PTI ABI TRB