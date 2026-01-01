NMDC iron ore output grows 15 pc in December, sales rise 19 pc

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) State-owned NMDC on Thursday reported a 14.64 per cent year-on-year rise in iron ore production and 18.67 per cent growth in sales in December.

The miner produced 5.40 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore in December 2025, higher than 4.71 MT in the same month in 2024.

Iron ore sales rose to 6.64 MT in the month under review from 3.91 MT in December 2024.

NMDC's cumulative production rose to 36.89 MT in April-December FY26 from 30.77 MT in the nine-month period of the preceding FY25.

Sales during the period also surged to 34.92 MT from 31.80 MT in April-December 2024-25.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore mining company, catering to the country's over 20 per cent need for the key steel making raw material. PTI ABI HVA