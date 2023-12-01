NMDC iron ore output grows 17% in Apr-Nov; sales rise 23%

New Delhi: State-owned NMDC on Friday reported over 17 per cent growth in iron ore production to 27.31 million tonnes (MT) for April-November 2023.

Advertisment

NMDC produced 23.32 MT of iron ore during the first eight-month period of 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its sales rose to 27.78 MT from 22.49 MT in the year-ago period, registering a 23.52 per cent rise.

In November, the production was 3.83 MT against 3.61 MT in the same month last year.

The company's sales rose to 3.79 MT from 3.04 MT in November 2022.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, contributes over 17-20 per cent to India's total iron ore production.