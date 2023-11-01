NMDC iron ore output grows 19 pc in Apr-Oct

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) NMDC on Wednesday posted a 19 per cent rise in iron ore production for the April-October period of the ongoing fiscal year.

It produced 19.71 MT iron ore in the year-ago period, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

The sales also rose to 23.99 MT, up 23.40 per cent from 19.44 MT in the same period a year ago.

In October alone, the company produced 3.92 MT iron ore, higher than the 3.53 MT in the same month last year.

The sale of iron ore in October was at 3.44 MT, up from 3.09 MT a year ago.

Under the Ministry of Steel, Hyderabad-based NMDC is India's largest iron ore producing entity, contributing to around 20 per cent of the country's demand.