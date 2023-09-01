NMDC iron ore output grows 37% in Aug; sales up 25%

New Delhi: State-owned NMDC on Friday posted a 37.5 per cent jump in iron ore production at 3.41 million tonnes (MT) in August 2023.

The miner had produced 2.48 MT of iron ore in the same month last year.

During August, the company's sales also rose by 25 per cent to 3.54 MT from 2.83 MT in August 2022.

The company in April-August period of the ongoing FY24 has produced 16.56 MT iron ore, 23 per cent higher over 13.45 MT in the year-ago period.

Sales during this period also rose to 17.43 MT from 13.44 MT in April-August FY23, posting a rise of 29 per cent.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore mining company catering to the country's 20 per cent need for the key steel-making raw material.