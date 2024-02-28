NMDC probes mishap that killed 4 workers at its Chhattisgarh site

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) NMDC on Wednesday said it is investigating into the incident of rock formation collapse at one of its sites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, which led to death of four contractual workers and injured two others.

On Tuesday, four contractual workers lost their lives while two others received injuries due to the collapse of rock formations at NMDC's Kirandul complex, the company said in an exchange filing.

"NMDC is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. In the wake of this unfortunate event, the Senior Management of NMDC extended their deepest condolences and support to the bereaved families," the state-owned firm said.

The two contractual workmen who sustained injuries during this incident are being treated at the NMDC Hospital and now out of harm's way, the company added.

NMDC, under Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining entity contributing around 20 per cent of India's demand for the key steel making raw material. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU