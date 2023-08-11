NMDC Q1 net profit grows 13 pc to Rs 1,661 cr

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Iron ore company NMDC on Friday posted a 13 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,661.04 crore in the April-June quarter, boosted by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,471.24 crore in the April-June period of the 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income surged to Rs 5,688.87 crore from Rs 4,913.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses also grew to Rs 3,476.55 crore as compared to Rs 2,968.94 crore a year ago.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company. PTI ABI SHW