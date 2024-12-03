NMDC reports record 4.51 MnT output; 4 MnT sales in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) State-owned NMDC has reported a record 18 per cent rise in iron ore production at 4.51 million tonne (MnT) in November.

The company had produced 3.83 MnT of iron ore in the same month last year, NMDC said in a statement.

The company has also registered a 5.5 per cent rise in its sales to 4 MnT in the month under review, from 3.79 MnT in November 2023.

"Achieving the best-ever production and sales figures for November is a momentous achievement for us. As we move forward, we remain focused on sustainable growth and delivering value to our stakeholders," said Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore mining company.

NMDC alone caters around 20 per cent to the country's demand for the key steel making raw material. PTI ABI DRR