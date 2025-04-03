NMDC Steel produces 2 MT hot metal in FY25

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) NMDC Steel Ltd on Thursday said it has produced 2 million tonnes of hot metal in the 2024-25 financial year.

This milestone marks a 100 per cent increase in hot metal production compared to the previous 2023-24 fiscal year, when its plant produced 9,66,468 tonne in its first seven and a half months of operation, NMDC Steel said in an exchange filing.

The company also marketed over 1.45 million tonnes of hot rolled coils and sheets during the last fiscal year. PTI ABI TRB