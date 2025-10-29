NMDC Steel Q2 loss narrows to Rs 114 cr

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) NMDC Steel on Wednesday reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 114.78 crore for September quarter FY26, driven by increase in revenues.

The company had incurred a net loss of Rs 595.37 crore in July-September FY25, an exchange filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 3,411.03 crore from Rs 1,535.46 crore in the second quarter a year ago.

Total expenses also increased to Rs 3,593 crore from Rs 2,364.39 crore during the same period of FY25, on account of increase in cost of raw materials.

NMDC Steel Ltd, an entity demerged and formed from mining firm NMDC, owns and operates the 3 million-tonne Nagar Steel Plant.

The plant is India’s youngest steel unit, set up with an investment of around Rs 23,000 crore. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU