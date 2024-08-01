NMDC's iron ore production falls 11 pc to 2.17 MT in July

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Country's largest iron ore miner NMDC on Thursday reported an 11 per cent year-on-year fall in production at 2.17 million tonnes in July.

The company had produced 2.44 MT of iron ore in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, NMDC said in a filing to BSE.

Sales in the reporting month rose to 3.06 MT from 2.91 MT a year ago.

NMDC's cumulative iron ore output in the April-July period dropped to 11.36 MT from 13.15 MT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Sales during the said period rose to 13.15 MT compared to 13.13 MT in the year-ago period.

Hyderabad-based NMDC caters to around 20 per cent demand for the key steel-making raw material in the country. PTI SID HVA