NMIA putting in place strategy to ensure uninterrupted digital access at airport

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Friday said that it is putting in place a layered strategy to ensure uninterrupted digital access for passengers and transport partners at the airport.

The Adani Group-CIDCO-owned greenfield airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which became operational on December 25, also said it is deploying a combination of infrastructure policy and operational planning to address connectivity challenges across terminal areas.

Late last month, the telcos' body, COAI, had sought the Telecom Department's intervention over alleged denial of 'Right of Way (RoW) permission' and higher charges at NMIA. The Adani group rejected the claims and asserted that it would not give in to "cartelisation" on rates.

The Right of Way (RoW) refers to permission to lay infrastructure, including cables, towers, etc.

The airport operator said it has proposed that Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) be charged for infrastructure at rates aligned with those applicable at Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

"As airports evolve into digitally driven transit hubs, reliable connectivity has become a core component of the passenger experience. At NMIA, a combination of infrastructure policy, operational planning and human intervention is being deployed to address connectivity challenges across terminal areas," NMIAL spokesperson said in a statement.

NMIAL is a special-purpose vehicle, in which the Adani Group holds a 74 per cent stake, with the remaining 26 per cent owned by CIDCO.

The airport operator further said that it has introduced multiple measures to make internet access easier for all users, including passengers, visitors, cab drivers and airport personnel.

Login instructions for Wi-Fi access are prominently displayed across flight information display screens and other digital information platforms within the terminal, it added.

In addition, physical standees outlining clear, step-by-step instructions have been installed at key locations, including arrival halls, departure zones, and terminal circulation areas, the airport operator said.

To further streamline the process, users can obtain one-time password (OTP) tokens at designated kiosks by presenting valid identification in accordance with government norms, the spokesperson said.

The airport operator has deployed wardens in high-visibility yellow uniforms at critical touchpoints to assist passengers.

These wardens are stationed at baggage reclaim areas, arrival forecourts, and cab pick-up zones, where they provide hands-on assistance to passengers and app-based cab drivers experiencing internet connectivity issues, the statement said.

Educational outreach has also been prioritised with instructional videos demonstrating the process of connecting to the internet upon arrival are being widely circulated among drivers, passengers and other airport users.

In addition, the airport is coordinating closely with radio cab operators and app-based taxi aggregators. A first-in, first-out vehicle allocation model has been introduced to ensure passengers can be assigned a cab even if connectivity is temporarily unavailable, NMIAL said. PTI IAS CS DRR