NMIMS SBM, Mumbai secures EQUIS accreditation

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM), Mumbai, on Tuesday said it has secured the EQUIS accreditation, setting a high-quality benchmark for business education in India.

The EQUIS accreditation is awarded to the best B-schools internationally that demonstrate high academic standards and overall quality, NMIMS said in a statement.

"Achieving EQUIS accreditation for the School of Business Management at NMIMS, Mumbai, is an important milestone. The achievement opens new avenues for international collaborations, enhances our ability to attract exceptional students and faculty, and ensures NMIMS SBM's position as a leader in business education in India and globally," NMIMS University Vice Chancellor Ramesh Bhat said.

*** ABB India partners with IIT Bombay * Automation firm ABB India has partnered with IIT Bombay to set up electrical machines and drives lab.

The laboratory for electrical machines and drives will be set up at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering IIT-Bombay campus, ABB India said in a statement.

The laboratory will emulate various industrial applications, including those used in wind turbine generators and electric vehicle drivetrains, ensuring that students understand modern energy systems comprehensively, it said.

*** Nextracker launches CFSE in Hyderabad * Nextracker on Tuesday launched a Center for Solar Excellence (CFSE) in Hyderabad.

Spanning across 13 acres, it is India's first such centre which will serve for advance solar tracker technology, the company said.

The CFSE will feature a 30,000 square foot, lab, a comprehensive solar tracker installation, and training facilities encompassing the entire project lifecycle from structural, mechanical and electrical design to construction, operation and maintenance. PTI SM ABI SHW