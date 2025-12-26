No circular issued on relaxations related to filing of fin statements under cos law: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Corporate Affairs Ministry on Friday said it has not issued any circular mentioning that relaxations have been provided for additional fees and extension of timelines for filing financial statements under the Companies Law.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) that a fake General Circular No. 08/2025 dated 26th December, 2025 is being circulated, which falsely claims relaxation of additional fees and extension of timelines for filing of Financial Statements and Annual Returns under the Companies Act, 2013," the ministry said in a post on X.

Advising stakeholders not to rely upon or act on such fake or misleading communications, the ministry also said that for authentic and updated information, stakeholders should refer only to official communications published on the ministry;s website mca.gov.in.