No compromise on red lines in India-US trade pact: Sources

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Negotiations between India and the US for the proposed trade pact will depend on how each side addresses the sensitivities and the red lines, sources said.

As far as India is concerned, they said, it has already made it clear that there will be no compromise on issues concerning farmers, fishermen, and small units.

"Ultimately there are some red lines that we cannot overlook, the deal is dependent upon how each party addresses those red lines. For us it has been clearly spelt out," the source added.

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade pact (BTA) since March. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed. For the next round of talks, the US team has postponed its visit to India, which was scheduled from August 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will stand like a wall to protect the interests of farmers and fishermen and India will never compromise on their interests.

In the proposed BTA, the US is seeking reduced tariffs on products like corn, soybeans, apples, almonds and ethanol, as well as increased access for US dairy products. New Delhi is, however, strongly opposing these demands as it affects the livelihood of small and marginal farmers.

India has never given any duty concessions to any of its trading partners, including Australia and Switzerland, with whom it has signed trade agreements.

The trade pact is aimed at more than doubling the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 from the current USD 191 billion.

The US and India have announced plans to conclude the first phase of BTA by fall (September-October) of 2025.

In 2024-25, the bilateral trade between India and the US stood at USD 131.8 billion (USD 86.5 billion exports and USD 45.3 billion imports).

The US was the largest trading partner of India in the April-July period (USD 12.56 billion bilateral trade) of 2025-26. PTI RR CS TRB