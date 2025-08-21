No construction within 20-km radius of Jewar airport without NOC: Noida admin

Noida, Aug 21 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has directed that no construction activity be carried out within a 20-km radius of the Noida International Airport without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC), according to an official order.

The administration has warned of strict action against violators.

Chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate on Wednesday, District Magistrate Medha Roopam also emphasised the need to maintain cleanliness and adopt concrete measures to prevent waterlogging in the vicinity of the upcoming airport in Jewar.

"The activities of birds and stray animals should be controlled so that there is no hindrance in aircraft operations. Activities like drones and lasers should be completely banned and a comprehensive public awareness campaign should be run in rural areas regarding this," she said.

The DM underlined that the safe operation of the airport and disaster management remain the top priority.

She directed all departments to ensure effective coordination and timely reporting of progress so that the Noida International Airport can be developed as a world-class facility.

Roopam further instructed officials to strengthen preparedness for emergency situations.

"The mutual coordination and cooperation between AEMC (airport environment management committee), AC (aerodrome committee) and AEPC (airport emergency planning committee) committees and other related agencies should be further strengthened," the DM said.

Departments concerned with disaster management plans, emergency medical facilities, firefighting and rescue operations, police security, civil defence participation and training programmes were asked to ensure robust arrangements.

The meeting was attended by ADM (Land and Revenue) Bachhu Singh, ADM (Finance and Revenue) Atul Kumar, Jewar SDM Abhay Kumar, Noida International Airport Pvt Ltd COO Kiran Jain, and other senior officers.

Currently construction work of the greenfield project is underway in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, some 75 km off Delhi. The project is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport private limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Swiss company is Zurich Airport International AG, as a public private partnership project for the Uttar Pradesh government.

The first phase of the project which is spread over 1,334 hectares is expected to open for commercial services later this year, while the entire project is envisioned over 5,000 hectares and would be developed in a total of four stages. PTI COR KIS NB NB