No corruption in foodgrain procurement: Pralhad Joshi junks opposition charges

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday claimed there was no corruption in the procurement of foodgrains and farmers were paid 100 per cent directly into their bank accounts.

Responding to supplementary questions on alleged corruption through middlemen in the procurement process, the minister in the Rajya Sabha rejected charges that there was any corruption in the system anymore.

During the Question Hour, He also took a swipe at Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on alleged corruption and said he would be probably talking about the corruption during the UPA tenure.

RLM MP Upendra Kushwaha from Bihar also raised the issue of corruption in the procurement process through middlemen who exploited farmers. He also claimed that there was third-party entry of people in procurement and farmers were not getting the money meant for them and were being usurped by middlemen.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also raised the issue of alleged corruption, saying those procuring foodgrains are daily wagers and act as mediators between procurement agencies and the government and that is why there is corruption.

"We transfer money directly to farmers through DBT (direct benefit transfer). We send the money directly to farmers' accounts within 48 hours," the minister said adding that the Centre pays states or central agencies which directly pay to farmers in their accounts.

"Earlier it used to happen that only 15 paise out of a rupee sent by the Centre actually reached the beneficiary. This does not happen any more...We are paying directly into the accounts of farmers there is no corruption.

"While earlier when one rupee was sent, only 15 paise reached the farmers. During the Modi government, when Re 1 is sent, the entire one rupee, 100 paise, goes into the accounts of farmers," Joshi claimed.

On Digvijaya Singh's charges that there is a lot of corruption in procurement, the minister said, "He is probably talking about their (UPA) tenure." The government will procure every grain brought by farmers, he said. The Modi government is prepared to purchase every grain and we have done that, the minister claimed.

Joshi said during 2004-14, the total paddy procured was 4,590 LMT while during 2014-24 under the Modi government, as much as 6,899 LMT of paddy was procured.

As far as wheat is concerned, during 2004-2014 as much as 2,140 LMT was procured, while under Modi's tenure, as much as 3,072.58 LMT was procured, he said.

"During their (UPA) tenure, as per the MSP during 2004-14 a total of Rs 4,40,498 crore was paid to farmers in 10 years for paddy procurement while now a total of Rs 12,51,403 crore is paid to farmers. It is three times more than the UPA had paid to farmers.

"As far as wheat is concerned, during UPA's tenure from 2004-05 to 2013-14 as much as Rs 2,26,817 crore was paid to farmers while that during Modi's tenure a total of Rs 5,44,324 crore was paid to farmers, which is more than 2.5 times directly credited in the accounts of farmers through DBT," Joshi said. PTI SKC SKC MR