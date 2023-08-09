No decision on strategic disinvestment of MMTC: Patel

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The government has not taken any decision on strategic disinvestment of MMTC, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Advertisment

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said the state-run trading firm has registered a profit of Rs 1,076.07 crore in 2022-23 against a loss of Rs 241.93 crore in 2021-22.

"Currently, the accounts for 2023-24 are under finalisation," she said.

The government currently holds 99.33 per cent stake in MMTC.

"The Government has not taken any decision on strategic disinvestment of MMTC," she added. PTI RR RR BAL BAL