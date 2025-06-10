India’s FDI remains robust despite global rate shifts, says Piyush Goyal

Bern: There is no declining trend in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) into India, though periodic fluctuations may occur sometimes due to global interest rate changes, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

He added India is seeing renewed overseas inflows and the government is open to suggestions and will adopt new measures to promote FDI in the country.

Over the last eleven financial years (2014-25), India attracted FDI worth USD 748.78 billion, an increase of 143 per cent over the previous eleven years (2003-14), which saw USD 308.38 billion in inflows.

Additionally, the number of source countries for FDI increased from 89 in 2013-14 to 112 in 2024-25, underscoring India's growing global appeal as an investment destination.

Given these figures, "I don't think that there is any declining trend, periodically, there may be some changes, and that happens more due to changes in interest rate cycles in other countries, so if the bond yields in some countries become exorbitantly high, money tends to flow into those countries. we have once again seen money flowing back into India," Goyal told reporters here.

In 2024-25, India received a total FDI of USD 81 billion, which is the highest in the last three years, he said.

With USD 81 billion, India is back into the FDI growth trajectory, he said, adding, "We are a listening government. We are open to suggestions and we are always ready to adopt newer measures".

The highest was USD 84.83 billion in 2021-22. The minister is here on an official visit to hold meetings with Swiss leaders and companies to boost trade and investments between the two countries.

Foreign direct investment in India fell 24.5 per cent year-on-year to USD 9.34 billion in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 but grew 13 per cent to USD 50 billion during the entire previous financial year.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, grew by 14 per cent to USD 81.04 billion during the last financial year. The same stood at USD 71.3 billion in 2023-24.

During 2024-25, Singapore emerged as the largest source of FDI with USD 14.94 billion inflows. It was followed by Mauritius (USD 3.73 billion against USD 8.34 billion), the US (USD 5.45 billion), the Netherlands (USD 4.62 billion), the UAE (USD 3.12 billion), Japan (USD 2.47 billion), Cyprus (USD 1.2 billion), UK (USD 795 million), Germany (USD 469 million), and Cayman Islands (USD 371 million).

Sectorally, inflows rose in services, trading, telecommunication, automobile, construction development, non-conventional energy and chemicals.