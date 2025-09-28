No enterprise in UP to be impacted by US tariffs: Minister

Noida, Sep 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan said entrepreneurs in the state were worried about US tariffs, but the government reached out to them and assured them that no enterprise would be impacted.

Speaking during a session at the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida on Saturday, the minister of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) also stressed that the state's focus is to become an e-commerce hub.

"Entrepreneurs in the state were worried about US tariffs. Our government reached out and met entrepreneurs in places like Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Kanpur, and others," Sachan said.

"Our complete effort was to ensure that no one's enterprise was affected. Uttar Pradesh is the growth engine of India. Our government's goal is to make UP an e-commerce hub of India," the minister said.

Addressing the knowledge session "E-Commerce: The New Frontier for Indian Exports" at the trade show, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said the UP ITS will boost export opportunities, not just for Uttar Pradesh but for entrepreneurs across India.

He added that this event will also open new avenues of investment for young business owners.

"Fundamental industries of any place play a leading role in driving its economy. The development journey of UP during the past 8 years has been in this direction. In line with the Prime Minister's vision, we have not only prepared the blueprint for 'Vocal for Local' and the journey from Local to Global but have also implemented it," he noted.

Gupta noted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of making Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy.

"We are moving ahead to achieve the goal of a one-trillion-dollar economy within the fixed time frame. The state's exports have doubled from Rs 84,000 crore to Rs 1,86,000 crore," he added.

"While making the Export Promotion Policy 2025-30, our government ensured that exporters from any sector should not face difficulties. That is why, when this policy was finalised, exporters praised it highly." The minister asserted that the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to ensuring that the products of small entrepreneurs reach global markets.

The knowledge session was also addressed by Amazon India's Export Policy Lead Shubhra Jain.

"UP has immense manufacturing capacity. Whether it is Moradabad, Bijnor, or any other district, you will find entrepreneurs everywhere who make excellent products," Jain said. PTI COR KIS BAL BAL