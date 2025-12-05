No fertiliser shortage in Haryana's Sonipat: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Fertiliser Minister J P Nadda on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that there has been no shortage of fertilisers in Sonipat constituency in Haryana during the current and previous cropping seasons.

In his written reply, Nadda said the Haryana government has not reported any shortfall in the availability of urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPKS in Sonipat.

For the October-December quarter this year, the Centre made available 7.13 lakh tonnes of urea, 2.83 lakh tonnes of DAP, 28,800 tonnes of MoP and 46,500 tonnes of NPKS for the entire state.

Till December 2, about 4.86 lakh tonnes of urea, 2.13 lakh tonnes of DAP, 7,100 tonnes MoP and 19,130 tonnes of NPKS had been sold in Haryana, the minister said.

The current stock position of fertilisers in Sonipat district stands at 17,506 tonnes of urea, 8,167 tonnes of DAP, 2,131 tonnes of MOP and 1,526 tonnes of NPKS.

The distribution of fertilisers within the state at district level is handled by the concerned state governments, Nadda added.