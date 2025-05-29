No funds diverted from other departments for Ladki Bahin, read budget rules: Fadnavis

Parbhani, May 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday clarified no funds have been diverted from other departments for the government's flagship scheme for women Ladki Bahin and said those who do not understand budget are making unsubstantiated claims.

Money disbursed for the scheme, which under eligible poor women get a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500, through Tribal Affairs and Social Justice Departments was as per budgetary norms, he insisted.

Talking to reporters here in central Maharashtra, Fadnavis explained budgetary rules stipulate funds should be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Maximum funds should be earmarked for personal benefit schemes and some kept aside for infrastructure development.

"The charges (by opposition that funds were diverted from other departments for Ladki Bahin Yojana) are wrong. Only those who don't understand the budget can make such a charge. Rules say funds should be reserved for SCs/STs. Maximum funds should be reserved for personal benefit schemes and some for infrastructure development.

"Ladki Bahin Yojana falls under the category of giving personal benefit to beneficiaries. So, if you give money to this scheme, then as per budgetary rules, it has to be shown under the Tribal Affairs Department and the Social Justice Department," the CM stated.

He emphasised Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, has already clarified in this matter.

Fadnavis noted the budget of Tribal Affairs and Social Justice departments has been hiked nearly 1.45 times in 2025-26.

"This (Ladki Bahin funds disbursed through other departments) is a type of accounting. No money has been diverted. There is no wrongdoing in this," the CM asserted.

The state Women and Child Development Department runs the scheme, which is credited with playing a key role in the BJP-led Mahayuti's massive assembly election win in November last year.

Under the yojana, women in the 21-65 years age group with an annual family income of less that Rs 2.5 lakh are eligible for the monthly stipend.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat had expressed displeasure and accused the Ajit Pawar-led Finance Department of high-handedness in what he termed as illegal diversion of funds from his department without his knowledge.

He had acknowledged that the state was facing financial constraints due to the women-centric welfare scheme launched last year ahead of the assembly polls.

The Shiv Sena minister had said the state government should better "shut" the Social Justice Department instead of periodic diversion of the allocated funds. PTI PR RSY