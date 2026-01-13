New Delhi: In a significant shift for India’s booming quick commerce sector, major platforms such as Blinkit and Zepto have assured the government that they will remove prominent “10-minute delivery” claims from their advertising and branding, following the intervention of Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The move comes after sustained discussions between the Labour Ministry and executives from key players such as Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, and Swiggy.

Government sources indicate that Mandaviya emphasised the mounting pressure on delivery partners, including stressful working conditions, road safety risks, and the human cost of aggressive speed targets.

Platforms have reportedly assured the government that they will eliminate fixed ultra-short delivery promises from branding, advertisements, apps, and social media promotions.

The policy adjustment marks the end of a hallmark feature that helped fuel rapid growth in the quick commerce space but drew criticism for incentivising rushed riding and contributing to accidents.

The development follows months of growing unrest among gig workers.

Late December strikes by over one lakh delivery partners across platforms highlighted demands for fair wages, better safety measures, and the elimination of rigid 10-20 minute models.

While companies like Blinkit have maintained that their 10-minute model relies on hyperlocal dark stores, efficient in-store processes, and short delivery radii rather than reckless driving, worker representatives and safety advocates have long contended that the pressure to meet guarantees still translates into hazardous real-world behaviour.

For consumers, the end of advertised 10-minute guarantees may mean slightly longer wait times in some cases, though platforms are likely to maintain competitive "fast" delivery windows without hard deadlines.