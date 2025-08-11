'No Palm Oil' claims mislead consumers, ignore scientific evidence: OTAI President

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Oil Technologists’ Association of India (OTAI) on Monday expressed concern over growing and widespread use of ‘No Palm Oil’ claims, saying such a narrative ignores scientific evidence and misleads consumers.

“These campaigns, which position palm oil as inherently unhealthy, are not supported by scientific evidence. Rather, they appear to be strategies aimed at gaining market differentiation,” OTAI National President Rajeev Churi said in a statement.

OTAI is an industry association of technologists, research chemists, managers, engineers, and industrialists working in the production, processing, and research of oilseeds, oils, oleochemicals, surfactants, and allied products.

Churi urged stakeholders across the food industry, regulatory bodies, and the media to foster and promote informed decision-making by consumers, and to refrain from perpetuating "unfounded claims".

OTAI claimed that the palm oil’s nutritional profile is backed up by thorough research. It contains a near-equal balance of saturated and unsaturated fats, zero trans fats, and no cholesterol.

“Palm oil, when used responsibly and as part of a balanced diet, is as safe as any other edible oil," Churi said, adding that it is imperative that discussions around its use are driven by data, not marketing rhetoric.

"It has been unfairly vilified, despite being nutritionally sound and a key part of diets worldwide. Demonising it will not make processed food healthier; it only confuses consumers and undermines India’s goal of self-reliance in edible oils," he added.

OTAI said that India’s 2024 Dietary Guidelines, issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Nutrition, reaffirm the role of palm oil when used as part of a balanced diet. It is recommended to rotate oils, such as palm, groundnut, sesame, rice bran, sunflower etc. to ensure a balanced fatty acid intake, it added.

Globally, palm oil is the most consumed edible oil. It constitutes a significant proportion, more than 40 per cent, of the total Indian edible oil consumption. The government initiative National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) is also promoting domestic production of edible oils, particularly palm oil, to reduce import dependence. PTI LUX LUX MR