No power shutdown during major festivals except in unavoidable cases: UP Power Corp chief

Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) Chairman Ashish Goel on Tuesday directed all distribution companies (discoms) not to undertake power shutdowns until October 2 in view of upcoming festivals, except in unavoidable circumstances.

Reviewing the functioning of discoms, Goel said in case of unavoidable shutdowns, supply should be restored at the earliest, and consumers must be informed through communication channels.

He instructed managing directors, chief engineers and other senior officials to ensure uninterrupted supply and promptly resolve any local faults.

Goel further instructed that consumer complaints on helpline 1912 be addressed without delay and that officers remain accessible over the phone.

He also stressed strict action against officials in areas with poor revenue recovery and asked for intensified efforts to curb power theft and ensure timely bill distribution.

The chairman instructed superintending engineers to regularly inspect their areas and executive engineers to conduct daily reviews to expedite revenue collection and fault rectification.

He also announced that the top-performing engineers from each discom will be rewarded.

Goel warned that shutdowns should not be taken except in unavoidable cases, failing which strict action would follow.

Expressing displeasure over a Sitapur chief engineer operating from Sidhauli instead of Sitapur, he directed the immediate shifting of the office back to Sitapur.

The review meeting also covered power supply, revenue, transformer damage, RDSS and business plan implementation, officials said. PTI ABN BAL BAL