No proposal for PLI scheme for manufacturing of shipping containers: Prasada

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said that at present, there is no proposal for a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the manufacturing of shipping containers in the country.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that the government has taken various measures to increase the availability of containers both, for exports as well as for domestic shipments.

There is no reported acute shortage of containers for exports on account of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Hamas and Red Sea pirates, he said.

"At present, there is no proposal of a PLI scheme for manufacturing of shipping containers," Prasada added.

The PLI scheme was announced in 2021 for 14 sectors, including telecommunication, white goods, textiles, manufacturing of medical devices, automobiles, speciality steel, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell batteries, drones, and pharma, with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

He added that the availability of containers at any port is largely dependent on Global supply and demand dynamics.

"However, in this regard, regular interactions are done with shipping lines, ports/terminal operators, and export/import associations for possible interventions," he said adding Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) which is one of the major domestic container operators in India have placed orders for procurement of containers from Indian manufacturers.

Replying to a separate question, the minister said that since the launch of the Startup India initiative in 2016, the recognised startups have reportedly created over 15.53 lakh direct jobs.

As per eligibility conditions prescribed under a government notification dated February 19, 2019, entities are recognised as 'startups' under the Startup India initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

"As on 30th June 2024, DPIIT has recognised 1,40,803 entities as startups," he added. PTI RR DR