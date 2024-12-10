No proposal to hike benefit amount under PM-KISAN: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The government has no proposal at present to increase the annual benefit amount of Rs 6,000 under the PM-KISAN scheme, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme provides financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 directly into the bank account of beneficiary farmers.

"Presently, there is no proposal under consideration to increase the benefit amount under the PM-KISAN," Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The government has disbursed over Rs 3.46 lakh crore in 18 instalments, so far, he said.

Advertisment

A farmer-centric digital infrastructure has ensured the benefits of the scheme reach all the farmers across the country without any involvement of the middlemen. PTI LUX LUX SHW