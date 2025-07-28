No smart electricity meter installed in Delhi, Punjab, 4 other states under RDSS till June: Official data

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Six states, including Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, have not reported installation of even a single smart electricity meter under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, Parliament was informed on Monday.

As of June 30, the number of installed smart electricity meters in the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry was also zero.

The government launched its ambitious Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) at an outlay of Rs 3.03 lakh crore (Rs 3,03,758 crore) in 2021 to improve the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of distribution utilities.

Till June 2025, a total of 20.33 crore smart meters have been sanctioned under the RDSS, of which 2.27 crore smart meters have been installed across various states and UTs of India, Minister of State (MoS) for Power Shripad Naik said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He said the installation of the sanctioned smart meters is to be completed by the end of the scheme period, which is March 2028. Naik added that a total of 3.46 crore smart meters have been installed under various schemes as of June 30, 2025.

According to the data shared by the minister, smart meter installations were nil in Delhi, Goa, Kerala, Taml Nadu, Punjab and Meghalaya. As many sanctioned 3,521 meters were sanctioned for Delhi; 7,50,356 for Goa, 1,33,83,001 for Kerala, 4,72,743 for Meghalaya, 89,81,414 for Punjab and 3,04,90,774 for Tamil Nadu.

As of June 30, about 41.82 lakh smart power meters were installed in Maharashtra against 2.40 crore sanctioned, followed by Assam where 35.63 lakh devices were installed against 64.45 lakh sanctioned.

While Uttar Pradesh got 29.07 lakh meters installed against 2.85 crore sanctioned, and Chhattisgarh saw 22 lakh installations against 61.79 crore sanctioned as on June 30, 2025. Mizoram has reported the least installation at 1,408 smart meters against 2.92 lakh sanctioned devices.

In a separate reply over climate-resilient power infrastructure for coastal areas, the minister said under the scheme, disaster/ cyclone resilient works amounting to Rs 3,088 crore have been sanctioned for coastal areas in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Sanctioned works include HT and LT underground cabling, Ring Main Unit (RMU), Ariel Bunched Cabling (ABC), augmentation of distribution transformers etc.

For Maharashtra, Rs 17,237 crores have been sanctioned under RDSS for distribution infrastructure works which includes substations, underground cabling, augmentation of network etc crucial for smart grid.

Disaster management plan for the power sector published by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) focuses on grid resilience, disaster-resistant generation, transmission and distribution network to ensure reliable power supply to all geographically specific areas, including coastal areas like Konkan region, keeping in view extreme weather-related instances and natural disasters. PTI ABI ABI MR