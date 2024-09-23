No way victim shaming was done or intended, even remotely: FM on EY employee death

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Facing flak for her comments on the death of a young CA employed with EY allegedly due to work pressure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday clarified that she had not shamed the victim in any way and her comments were neither intended to do so.

Her comments on Saturday that professionals should have inner strength to handle work pressures and this could be achieved through divinity, had drawn widespread criticism from social media as well as the Opposition parties.

Sitharaman on Monday issued a post on X to clarify on her statement. "With a sense of grief over the tragic loss, I highlighted the importance of institutions and families to support the children, and in no way victim shaming was done nor intended, even remotely," Sitharaman said.

The Union Labour Ministry has already assured a thorough investigation into the allegations of an exploitative work environment related to the tragic demise, she said.

"Had specifically mentioned that after clearing a demanding and rigorous examination such as CA, the stress on her was unbearable. No names were taken, neither of the lady nor of the firm. The University has set up a Meditation Hall and a place of worship for all its students and faculty. It is in this context that I spoke on how it is necessary to build inner strength for students," she said.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant (CA) working at EY Pune, died just four months after joining the global accounting firm allegedly due to work pressure.

Sitharaman's response was against the post of Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP (Shiv Sena UBT), who alleged that it was the toxic work culture, long work hours that took away her life that needs to be addressed.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K C Venugopal, too, lashed out at Sitharaman.

"The ruling regime and the finance minister can only see the pain of corporate giants like Adani and Ambani, not the pain of the hardworking and toiling young generation where freshers like Anna are exploited by the greedy corporate system, if they even succeed in getting a job in this era of historic joblessness," Venugopal had said in a post on X.

Addressing an event at a private medical college here on Saturday, Sitharaman had referred to the death of the 26-year-old woman, without naming the victim or the company.

"...was discussing about an issue that is on newspapers for the past two days. Our children go to colleges and universities for education and come out in flying colours. A company, without mentioning its name, its a partnership. There, a woman who had studied CA well, unable to cope with the work pressure, two-three days ago we received a news -- she died unable to cope with the pressure," Sitharaman had said.

Even if educational institutions impart good education, ensure jobs to students through campus recruitment, they should teach certain things, along with education, that are taught in the family, she had said.

The ruling CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala on Monday lashed out at Finance Minister over her statement and demanded her apology. PTI DP TRB