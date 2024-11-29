NODWIN Gaming acquires Trinity Gaming for Rs 24 crore

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Gaming and esports company NODWIN Gaming on Friday said it has acquired Trinity Gaming at a valuation of Rs 24 crore.

Advertisment

Trinity Gaming serves as a Creator Service Provider (CSP) for Meta and gaming Multi-channel Network (MCN) for YouTube in India. It manages over 1,000 creators nationwide and has established partnerships with the likes of Samsung, Realme, iQOO, and Krafton.

"The acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital of Trinity will be a combination of secondary sale and stock swap of NODWIN Gaming shares for a total consideration of up to Rs 24 crore," a company statement said.

The consideration would be payable partly by way of cash consideration of up to Rs 4.8 crore and balance Rs 19.2 crore by way of swap of equity shares of NODWIN Gaming, it added.

Advertisment

"As part of this transaction, the founders would become shareholders of NODWIN Gaming and continue to lead the business going forward," the statement said.

NODWIN Gaming plans to broaden Trinity's portfolio into emerging markets, including Africa, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East across NODWIN's existing businesses and verticals, it said.

Additionally, NODWIN will integrate its Unpaused Talent division with Trinity, with Trinity's founders overseeing the combined entity.

Advertisment

Founded in 2014, NODWIN Gaming is a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies. PTI ANK DRR