NODWIN Gaming names Atin Suri as Experiential Marketing Global Head

New Delhi: Gaming and esports company NODWIN Gaming on Wednesday said it has appointed Atin Suri as the Global Head of Experiential Marketing.

Suri will lead NODWIN's efforts in the worldwide expansion of experiential marketing, focusing on white-label events and activations, according to a company statement.

He has previously worked with NODWIN co-founder Akshat Rathee on the offline gaming championship Dew Arena. The duo also introduced the gaming festival DreamHack.

"Having worked with Atin on previous projects, we have always admired his ability to bring fresh and bold ideas to the table. His passion for tech-driven, experiential events makes him the perfect fit for our vision of creating unforgettable gaming experiences globally," Rathee said.

Founded in 2014, NODWIN Gaming is a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies.

*** STEL posts Rs 10 cr net profit in Sep qtr * Steel structurals maker Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) on Wednesday reported a nearly 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10 crore in the September quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 9 core during the July-September period of preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's revenue increased to Rs 281.4 crore from Rs 275.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

STEL had an order book of Rs 2,388 crore as of September 30.

In Nepal, the company said, it is actively engaged in a substantial project with the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), valued at approximately Rs 144 crore, focusing on the development of distribution lines.

In Rwanda in East Africa, the company has secured an order worth Rs 78 crore with the Energy Development Corporation Limited (EDCL) for a transmission line project.