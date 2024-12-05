NODWIN Gaming secures Rs 64 crore investment from parent Nazara Technologies to fuel growth plans

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Gaming and esports company NODWIN Gaming on Thursday said its parent company Nazara Technologies has approved an investment of Rs 64 crore to support its expansion efforts and strengthen its presence in emerging markets.

NODWIN Gaming is embarking on a fresh private financing round to fuel its IP and M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) led growth, as part of which Nazara, which holds majority shares in the firm, has invested in the form of convertible preferred stock.

"The funds raised in this round will be primarily allocated to fuel NODWIN Gaming’s ongoing expansion momentum, focusing on enhancing its capabilities, growing its portfolio of intellectual properties (IPs), and strengthening its presence in emerging markets," a company statement said.

Last week, NODWIN Gaming acquired Trinity Gaming at a valuation of Rs 24 crore and revealed plans to broaden Trinity's portfolio into emerging markets, including Africa, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East across Nodwin Gaming's existing businesses and verticals.

It has a diverse range of intellectual properties, including major tournaments, festivals, and conferences in esports, gaming, music, comedy, pop culture, and live events. Some notable names include Comic Con India, DreamHack India, NH7 Weekender, and BGMI Master Series, among others.

"As we continue on our growth and expansion journey, we remain fully committed to building a truly global company coming from India that leads with innovation, expanding our capabilities in New age media in emerging markets. Our focus is on capturing the attention and Timeshare of Mindshare of the global youth," company co-founder and MD Akshat Rathee said.

In addition to Nazara, Krafton, JetSynthesys and Sony Group are shareholders in NODWIN Gaming. PTI ANK DR